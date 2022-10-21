William T. Hammann

William T. Hammann, age 55, passed away peacefully in his home on October 7, 2022.

Bill was born and raised on beautiful Pokegama Lake in Grand Rapids, MN by his parents, William and Penny Hammann. After graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1985, he went on to serve his country in the United States Army. Upon his return, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Jean Ahcan. During their marriage, they were blessed with three children, Sara, Tom, and Billy. When the kids were young, Bill loved taking them fishing on Pokegama and Winnie, taught them to hunt, and rode bicycles in their neighborhood. Bill worked first for Hammann Trucking, then Blandin Paper Company, and had just retired from the USPS out of the Deer River office a few months prior to his passing.

