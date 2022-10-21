William T. Hammann, age 55, passed away peacefully in his home on October 7, 2022.
Bill was born and raised on beautiful Pokegama Lake in Grand Rapids, MN by his parents, William and Penny Hammann. After graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1985, he went on to serve his country in the United States Army. Upon his return, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Jean Ahcan. During their marriage, they were blessed with three children, Sara, Tom, and Billy. When the kids were young, Bill loved taking them fishing on Pokegama and Winnie, taught them to hunt, and rode bicycles in their neighborhood. Bill worked first for Hammann Trucking, then Blandin Paper Company, and had just retired from the USPS out of the Deer River office a few months prior to his passing.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents; and his loving in-laws, Richard and Peggy Ahcan.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Jean; his three children, Sara Hammann of Hibbing, Tom (Abbey) Hammann of Arvada, CO, Billy (KayLee) Hammann of Otsego, MN; and four beautiful granddaughters, Bryjah, Remi, Samantha, and Avery. He is also survived by his parents, William & Penny Hammann; his brothers, Terry Hammann, Larry (Jen) Hammann, David (Amy) Hammann; and his in-laws, Karen (John) Arnold, Steve (Allison) Ahcan, Tim (Michelle) Ahcan, Mary (Cory) Vatnsdal, and many nieces, nephews, a great niece, and great nephews.
Please join us in celebrating his life at Rowe Funeral Home on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 3:00PM with a time of sharing at 4:00PM.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
