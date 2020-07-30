William Peltier, age 73, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church beginning at 11:00 AM, lasting until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
