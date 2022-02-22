William Oscar Swanson 1952-2022

William Oscar “Bill” Swanson, age 70 of Hibbing died Friday, February 18, 2022 in Fairview Range Medical Center. He was born February 13, 1952 in Grand Rapids, the son of Oscar and Frances (Jensen) Swanson was a graduate of Greenway High School and earned his degree as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. Bill married Grace Ranger on March 10, 1973 in Nashwauk and was a longtime resident of Leetonia/Hibbing. He was employed as a heavy equipment mechanic for Saint Louis County. Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hibbing and served as a Deacon. He loved collecting, restoring, and working on classic cars. Bill was a student of the Bible with a wealth of biblical knowledge.
Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years: Grace Swanson; siblings: Florence (Albert) Leen of Minneapolis, Lloyd (Cheryl) Swanson of Bloomer, WI, Evelyn (Don) Tracy of Marble, and Jerry (Gina) Swanson of Nashwauk; sister-in-law: Linda Swanson of Pengilly; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by daughter: Gwen; infant twins: Jeremiah and Jennifer; brothers: Cliff and Art Swanson; and his parents.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 25. 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Hibbing. Pastors Jim Stevens and Greg Stevens will officiate. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, 4604 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.