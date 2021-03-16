William (Bill) Louis Dagenais, age 65 of Blaine, MN passed away on March 11, 2021 after battling a rare bile duct cancer. He was born to Charlie and Darlene Dagenais in Grand Rapids, MN. He attended Deer River High School and shortly after enlisted in the Marines. After his return He settled in Blaine, MN.
He spent 40 years with his longtime partner, Donna Broman of Blaine, MN. William had 2 children, 4 grandkids, 2 great grandkids and many nieces and nephews.
William worked several jobs traveling all over doing specialized roofing. He was a pipe inspector and had various odd jobs. He loved thrift shopping, dancing, and cooking for a crowd. He loved to harvest wild rice, camp and spend time with his family.
William is preceded in death by His Mother, Darlene Mildred Dagenais; Son, William Louis Dagenais JR.; Brother, Terry Dennis Dagenais;
He is survived by his Longtime partner, Donna Broman, Blaine, MN; Daughter, Darlene (Scott) Berg Cohasset, MN; Father, Charlie Dagenais; Cohasset, MN; Brother, Charles (Kim) Dagenais, Yakima, WA; Brother, Bradley(Cindy) Dagenais, N. Dakota; Sister, Evelyn (Tony) Knight, Grand Rapids, MN; Sister, Michelle (Brian) Carlson, Deer River, MN; Sister, Joyce (Travis) Perrington, Deer River, MN;
The family is planning a celebration of life service later this spring.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements: Gearhart Funeral Home, Coon Rapids, MN.