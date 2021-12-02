William L. Nix 1934 - 2021

William “Bill” Nix, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
William was born in 1934 in Grand Rapids to John and Elizabeth Nix where he grew up and attended school. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School. William and Janice Stengel were united in marriage on August 28, 1955. He worked for King Lumber Company before starting at St. Paul Linoleum. William owned and operated Nix Floor Covering and then returned to St. Paul Linoleum where worked until his retirement in 1996.
William enjoyed snowmobiling, curling, bowling, and motorcycle rides with Janice. They went on many trips and traveled all over the country. After retirement, William and Janice liked to drive to Duluth to watch the ships come in and see the colors of the season change. He loved spending time with family and friends and closely followed his grandson’s activities and sporting events.
William is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Richard and Raymond “Jack” Nix. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janice; daughters, Cindy (Jim) Gareri of Bovey, MN, Tamra (Leon) Stender of Young America, MN; son, Kevin (Sue) Nix of Grand Rapids; and four grandsons, Anthony Gareri, Michael Gareri, Brady (Samantha) Stender, Mason Stender.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.