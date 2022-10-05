William Joseph Stangler 1942-2022

William Joseph Stangler, age 80, of Deer River, Minnesota passed away Thursday, September 29th, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.  

Bill was born on June 12, 1942 (San Diego, California) to Emil “Ted” and Mary (Rafinski) Stangler.  At the end of World War II his family returned home to Minnesota. After graduating from Deer River High School in 1960 Bill traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah where he met Irma Sue (Ryan) and they were married on February 7th, 1964.  The couple returned to Minnesota to raise their family and eventually establish his logging business and their dairy farm.

Tags

Recommended for you