William Joseph Stangler 1942-2022

William Joseph Stangler, age 80, of Deer River, Minnesota passed away Thursday, September 29th, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Bill was born on June 12, 1942 (San Diego, California) to Emil “Ted” and Mary (Rafinski) Stangler. At the end of World War II his family returned home to Minnesota. After graduating from Deer River High School in 1960 Bill traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah where he met Irma Sue (Ryan) and they were married on February 7th, 1964. The couple returned to Minnesota to raise their family and eventually establish his logging business and their dairy farm.
While we grieve the loss of our husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend, we recognize that our faith places him firmly in the hands of Jesus where pain and suffering are no more. He is reunited with his parents Ted and Mary, his siblings David, Betty, and Frank, his infant son David, daughter Barb, son-in-law Ray, and his granddaughter Haley.
He will be missed by his loving wife, Sue; his children Jeffrey (Kathy) King, Joseph (Sarah) Stangler, Teresa (Mark) Drotts, Pamela Zaffke, Susan (Boyd) Roggenbuck, Mary Stangler, Nick (Lisa) Stangler, Lisa (Phil) Swan; and Kathryn (Tim) Frits; twenty-six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, and siblings Marge (Garry) Lenius, Fred (Carol) Stangler, Dorothy (John) Harrison, Rita (Richard) Fideldy, Ruth Grant, Alice (Dan) Budimer, Cathy (Jerome) Carlson, Jim (Marianne) Stangler, and Mary (Mark) Houle.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, Minnesota with the rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM in St. Augustine Catholic Church in Cohasset, Minnesota with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Ball Club, Minnesota immediately following lunch.