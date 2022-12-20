William Henry Stejskal 1943-2022

William Henry Stejskal, 79 of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in Fort Myers, FL.

Bill was born in Deer River, Minnesota, on November 3, 1943, to Henry and Gladys Stejskal. He graduated from Deer River High School in 1961 and Itasca Community College in 1963. He was employed by Minnesota Power for 32 years as an Engineer II. He enjoyed life spending winters in Mexico with Karon. In the summer his hobbies were gardening, fishing and shooting sporting clays. He liked watching football and baseball games and had a passion for the NCAA college basketball tournament.   

