William Henry Prather, 84, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away on August 17, 2022 at Maple Wood in Deer River where he resided for the last year of his life with family at his side. Bill graduated from Bigfork then went into the Army for 3 years where he was stationed in France during Clean up. Upon returning to the states, he decided to take a job logging for few years until he decided to go to school to be a lineman. He then went to work at North Itasca Electric Co-op.
Bill met his wife Angie and was married on July 1, 1976. Along with his wife, Bill took on Angie’s 6 kids as well. He loved and was loved by all of them. They lived on a farm east of Effie where Bill enjoyed raising cows and horses, gardening, and hunting. He retired from NIECI after 34 years as a Journeyman lineman. In 2016, they moved to Grand Rapids and enjoyed going south for winters, visiting with family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by Dad Robert Prather, Mom Edna Prather, Sister Roby Savich (Bob), Nephew (Tom Savich).
Bill is survived by Wife (Angie Prather), Children: Doug (Jenille) Brant, Sherry (Travis) Bodkins, Terri (Gary) Wilson, Roxanne (Mark) Prather, Eddie (Deb) Risberg, Tony Risberg (Kris). He had 14 grandkids, and 10 great grandkids, a Sister Nancy Erickson, and many nephews and nieces, Bill was a very loving, caring husband, Dad, and made friends wherever he went. He will be loved and missed by many. RIP.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date in September for family.
To plant a tree in memory of William Prather as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.