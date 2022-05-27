William Harold Hess, Jr. May 27, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Harold Hess, Jr., age 52, died May 12, 2022 in Hill City, MN. He is survived by two daughters, his mother, and three brothers.Arrangements are pending with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of William Hess, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags William Harold Hess Jr. Mn Condolence Arrangement Guestbook Daughter Grand Rapids Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.