William H. Gutz, known by all as Bill, passed away peacefully at 4:04 PM, December 16, 2020, at Maplewood Assisted Living Facility, Deer River, Minnesota, where he resided since September 4, 2019, surrounded by family, friends, and staff. He was born March 11, 1936, in Bowman County, North Dakota. The family moved to Minnesota, where they grew up on a farm. Bill enlisted in The Army of The United States as a High Speed Radio Operator in the Signal Corps after high school. He attended Army Airborne School, graduated, and became a Paratrooper. He was assigned at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with a later assignment at Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, Munich, West Germany. His awards include the National Defense Service Ribbon, Parachutist Badge and Expert Marksmanship Badge (M-1 Garand). He was honorably discharged from The Army of The United States upon completion of three years active federal service on December 14, 1956. Bill enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve, Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he was assigned to work out of Hawaii, as an Aviation Electronics Technician (AT). On March 16, 1972, he was honorably discharged from the United States Naval Reserve as an AT Petty Officer Second Class. Upon discharge he worked for Control Data, St. Paul, Minnesota, and General Mills, Minneapolis, Minnesota, as a technician who graduated from St. Paul Area Vocational Technical School. He was an accomplished civilian pilot with Instrument and Commercial ratings. Bill was a life member of; The National Rifle Association; Disabled American Veterans, North Central Minnesota, Chapter #7; Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Unit 1260, Bemidji, Minnesota. Bill was a member of the Saint Paul Rod and Gun Club, participated in trap competitions earning trophies.
Bill always enjoyed helping and working with others. He enjoyed cutting wood, while helping and working with Jeffrey D. Scuto. Bill continually encouraged all family members to be the very best they could be while inspiring an outstanding work ethic with compassion and empathy. He always enjoyed hunting - fishing trips with Anna Flohr (who always is at home outdoors), and a cross country motorcycle (Gold Wing 1000) trip with JoAnn M. Gutz. William H. Gutz was honored by Michael J. Gutz with a place on the Walk of Honor, at the Freedom Defenders Veterans Memorial, Bemidji, Minnesota.
Bill was predeceased by his Father Elmer Gutz, Mother Erma Gutz, Sister Nadeen Burington, Former wife Cecile Eva Rohde, and Wife Diana E. (Donofri) Gutz and infant daughter Deborah Gutz. Bill is survived by his Brother Melvin (Janet) Gutz, Sister Karen (Larry) Holmquist, Brother Lynn (Mary) Gutz, Sister Cydney (Kristie) Kellis, Son Michael J. (Julie A.) Gutz, Daughter JoAnn M. Gutz, Stepson Jeffrey D. (Diane) Scuto, Granddaughters Sara (Matthew) Kealy and Anna Flohr, Great grandchildren include Oliver and Luca Kealy. He has close family members, Jonathan and Jenna Scuto as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews. His close friend Johnnie Dexter cared for him deeply.
A committal service with military honors will be at 12:45 PM, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Bill will be interned and honorably remembered by all. A memorial service, social hour and lunch will be held afterwards at Hyatt Place Minneapolis Airport South, 7800 International Drive, Bloomington, Minnesota, 55425, for those who are traveling out of area and need to stay overnight on 10 -11 May 2021, make reservations at Hyatt, prior to April 26, 2021 by calling (952) 854-0700 and identify yourself with our Gutz Funeral and Luncheon.
