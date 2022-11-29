William F. “Bill” Anderson 1931-2022

William F. “Bill” Anderson Jr., 91, of Bowstring, MN, passed away on Monday, November 21, at the Benedictine Living Community in Duluth under the compassionate care of St. Croix Hospice.
Bill was born July 29, 1931, in Chicago, IL to William and Lucille (Pifher) Anderson. He grew up and went to school in Effie, MN. As a teen, Bill began working in logging operations in the Effie area until enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1951. He served during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1953. Following his military service, Bill worked as a truck driver in Minnesota and Montana before becoming a heavy equipment operator working on road and highway construction in Minnesota and Alaska. During his later working years, Bill returned to logging as a truck driver. Bill loved to hunt and fish with family and friends throughout his life. His last deer hunt was at the age of 90 and he was fortunate to have a final fishing trip with three of his nephews on his 91st birthday. Bill also enjoyed visiting with his many friends, neighbors and caregivers, and he was always up for a competitive game of cribbage.
Survivors include his son Karl; daughter Jody (Jerry Kaczor); and son Doug (Melissa); sister-in-law Kris Anderson; grandchildren Jordan Kaczor, Alex (Claire) Kaczor, Aubrey (Adam) DeYoung, Noah Kaczor, Lucy Kaczor, Emily (Mike) Lien and Abby (Ben) Paton; great-grandchildren Clara, Vivien, Anders and Pippa DeYoung, Jack Paton, and Cecilia Kaczor. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Mike (Joan) Anderson, Nancy (Marty) Sinclair, Janis (Mike) Armondo, Tom (Cathy) Akehurst, Annemarie (Mike) Ridley, David (Nikki) Akehurst and Joe Akehurst.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son James, brother Charles, sister Rose and brother-in-law David Akehurst, and niece Ramona McDunn.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Bethany Lutheran Church, Deer River, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Pastor Vicki Taylor will officiate. Burial will be at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN at a later date.
Luncheon to follow at the church.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
