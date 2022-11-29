William F. “Bill” Anderson 1931-2022

William F. “Bill” Anderson Jr., 91, of Bowstring, MN, passed away on Monday, November 21, at the Benedictine Living Community in Duluth under the compassionate care of St. Croix Hospice.

Bill was born July 29, 1931, in Chicago, IL to William and Lucille (Pifher) Anderson. He grew up and went to school in Effie, MN. As a teen, Bill began working in logging operations in the Effie area until enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1951. He served during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1953. Following his military service, Bill worked as a truck driver in Minnesota and Montana before becoming a heavy equipment operator working on road and highway construction in Minnesota and Alaska. During his later working years, Bill returned to logging as a truck driver. Bill loved to hunt and fish with family and friends throughout his life. His last deer hunt was at the age of 90 and he was fortunate to have a final fishing trip with three of his nephews on his 91st birthday. Bill also enjoyed visiting with his many friends, neighbors and caregivers, and he was always up for a competitive game of cribbage.

To plant a tree in memory of William 1931-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you