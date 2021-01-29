William Eino Johnson 1950 - 2021

William Eino Johnson, age 70, of Grand Rapids passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN.
Eino was born in 1950 to Eino and Adeline (Breid) Johnson in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1969 where he lettered in five sports. He went on to Bemidji State University earning a degree in education. Eino loved hunting, fishing, golf, going to the casino, stock car races, and motorcycles. He enjoyed dancing and listening to the classic rock and roll music from Elvis. Eino loved food, particularly the delights found at the Minnesota State Fair. He was a huge history buff, and was particularly interested in WWII. He enjoyed visiting aviation and mining museums and traveling around the country. Eino was married on December 15, 1990 to his bride, Keri Hill. He was a proud member of the Laborer’s Union 1097. He enjoyed a good debate, and conversations with the “littles.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Norman Gordon Johnson.
Eino is survived by his wife Keri; step-daughter, Nichole Barcus of Grand Rapids, MN; daughters, Michelle (Brandon) Hager of Cohasset, MN, and Kassidy (Nick Rae) Johnson of Grand Rapids, MN; sister, Doris “DJ” Johnson-Krook; grandchildren, Lydia, Robbie, and Jarrett Barcus-Borg, Kenzie & Easton Hager, Zoey Olson, and Charlie Rae; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be on Monday, February 1, 2021 at noon at the Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN, followed by the 1:00 p.m. memorial service at the funeral home with Rev. David Reiten officiating. Burial will follow at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
