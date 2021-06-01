William Earl Champlin 1936 - 2021

William Earl Champlin, 84, of Mt. Iron, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
William was born May 17, 1936 in Grand Rapids to Melvin and Edith (Harrington) Champlin. He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1957 during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Diane L. Mathews on June 21, 1986. They lived in Aurora, MN then moved to Mt. Iron where they presently live. William and Diane were married 24 years before William’s passing. William worked at LTV on trains for 36 years, retiring in 1994.
He belonged to the American Legion in Virginia and was a soldier of the Salvation Army.
William was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Jim Lynch; and 1 nephew.
William is survived by his wife, Diane; children: Susie (Bruce) Wickland of Grand Rapids, Tammy Lynch of Coon Rapids, Karen of Coon Rapids, Mark Champlin of Florida, Gloria of Texas, Ensly, Sherri Tuey of Washington, Sandy Tuey (Richard) Gibbs of Childress, TX, and Curtis Tuey of Amarillo, TX; brother, James (Linda) Champlin of Proctor, MN; sister, Sherry (Earl) Rudduck of Calumet; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Hibbing.