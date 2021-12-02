William “Cal” Aspinall

William “Cal” Aspinall, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Maple woods Assisted Living, Cohasset, MN.

Cal is survived by his significant other of 15 years, Mable Forsberg and son, Michael Aspinall, Henderson, NV.

Per Cal’s request, no services held will be held.

