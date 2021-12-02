William “Cal” Aspinall Dec 2, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William “Cal” Aspinall, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Maple woods Assisted Living, Cohasset, MN.Cal is survived by his significant other of 15 years, Mable Forsberg and son, Michael Aspinall, Henderson, NV.Per Cal’s request, no services held will be held.Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of William Aspinall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mn William Aspinall Grand Rapids Condolence Cremation Assisted Living Significant Other Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.