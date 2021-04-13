Born in Whittier, CA, raised on the Iron Range in MN, passed away in Hollywood, FL 12/13/1966 – 3/30/2021
Billy is survived by Mother-Gayle Laird; Brother-Pete Edwards his wife Sara and their four children; Sister-Kirsten Beck her husband Jim and their two children; plus many extended family and friends he considered his family as well. He was preceded in death by Father – William (Bill) George Edwards; Maternal Grandparents Andrew Kenneth (Kenny) and Violet E. (Tillie) Laird; Paternal Grandparents William and Josephine Edwards.
We all have “Billy” stories. Those memories that make us smile – laugh out loud even. Think of him often to keep joy in your heart until the day we see him again. So much love in this world and on into the next.