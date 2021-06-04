William (Bill) Salmi 1949 - 2021

William (Bill) Salmi, 72, Virginia, MN. (Formerly of Pengilly), passed away May 14, 2021 at Abbott Nothwestern Hospital due to complications of diabetes, heart and kidney failure. His children spent the last night with him at his bedside telling “Dad” stories and singing his favorite sauna songs.
He lived his life on the Iron Range, having been born in Virginia, Mn. May 10,1949.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Rhonda and Tom; grandchildren, Kailee, Cali and Finn; sister, Karen (James) Wennen; as well as many very special nephews, nieces and extended family.
His parents, Esther and Wilbert Salmi proceeded him in death.
A Celebration of Life memorial is planned for later this summer.
