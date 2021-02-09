William “Bill” Reed, Jr. 1940 - 2021

William “Bill” Reed Jr., age 80, of Warba, MN, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at his home with his wife by his side.
Bill was born in 1940 to William Sr. and Vera (Nolette) Reed. He attended school in Deer River before going to Itasca Junior College and the University of Minnesota where he got his Chemical Engineering degree. Bill served in the Army National Guard and Army Reserves from May 1963 to May 1969. On June 9, 1962, Bill was united in marriage to Judith Byers, and the couple had six children. Bill worked at Potlatch in Cloquet, MN until the fall of 1976 when he began working at Blandin Paper Co. After his wife, Judith, passed away in 2008, Bill married Barbara (Lee) Dorry on May 22, 2010 and the two shared the next ten years of their lives together. Bill and Barb were members of Grand Rapids Assembly of God and Bill was considered to be a Mighty Prayer Warrior, always praying for and thinking of his family. He loved being outdoors, especially fishing and gardening. In addition to God and his family, Bill was a lover of John Deere tractors. He had a smile that would light up a room, and he will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Judith; brothers, Steve and Jerry Reed.
Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Philip (Denise) Reed of Krivoy Rog, Ukraine; daughters, Pamela (Mike) Stangland of Dora Lake, Patricia Reed of Louisiana, Pauline (Gary) Campbell of Brook Park, Rebecca (Craig) Grover of Grand Rapids, Beth (Duane) Stangler of Deer River; brothers, Richard, Larry, Daniel, Gene, Mark, Dale Reed; sister, Mary Kelley; 17 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Grand Rapids Assembly of God followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Rev. Jason Kirschenmann and Rev. Philip Reed will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.