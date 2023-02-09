William “Bill” R. Hyrkas 1947 - 2023

William “Bill” R. Hyrkas, 75, of Hillsdale, IL, died Friday, February 3, 2023 at his home after an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, IL. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rapids City Cemetery, Rapids City, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the QC Animal Welfare Center in Milan.
William Reino Hyrkas was born August 23, 1947 in Grand Rapids, MN, the son of Reino and Irene (Carlson) Hyrkas. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School and the University of North Dakota. Bill married Kathleen Dhooge on January 18, 1975 at Church of the Cross, Port Byron. He worked as an Industrial Engineer at the Rock Island Arsenal for many years. Upon retiring from the Arsenal, he spent several more years working at the Isle of Carpri Casino in Bettendorf in Security.
Bill worked hard to be able to provide for his family. He enjoyed camping and liked to read and listen to country music. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Hyrkas; 4 children, Kelly Hyrkas, Moline, Stephanie Hyrkas, Moline, David Hyrkas, Rapids City, Andrea (Ruben) Carrera, Moline; 7 grandchildren, Shayne Hyrkas, Kendra Haney, Kyle VanOteghem, Reece Hyrkas, Gavin Still, Zoey Still, Ruby Carrera; 2 great grandchildren, Annalyn Phelps-Haney, Lucas Haney; and 2 brothers, Richard (Sharon) Hyrkas, Maple Grove, MN, Robert (Eris) Hyrkas, Grand Rapids, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com
Visitation 9-11 am on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, IL
Funeral Service 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, IL
Burial in the Rapids City Cemetery, Rapids City, IL