William “Bill” R. Hyrkas 1947 - 2023

William “Bill” R. Hyrkas, 75, of Hillsdale, IL, died Friday, February 3, 2023 at his home after an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, IL. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rapids City Cemetery, Rapids City, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the QC Animal Welfare Center in Milan.

William Reino Hyrkas was born August 23, 1947 in Grand Rapids, MN, the son of Reino and Irene (Carlson) Hyrkas. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School and the University of North Dakota. Bill married Kathleen Dhooge on January 18, 1975 at Church of the Cross, Port Byron. He worked as an Industrial Engineer at the Rock Island Arsenal for many years. Upon retiring from the Arsenal, he spent several more years working at the Isle of Carpri Casino in Bettendorf in Security.

