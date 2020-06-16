William “Bill” R. Hachey, age 87, of White Bear Lake, MN, formerly of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Bill was born in 1932 to Alexander and Mary Hachey in Grand Rapids, MN. Bill graduated from Grand Rapids High School. Bill attended the University of Minnesota before serving in the United States Army for two years. After his discharge, Bill returned to finish his schooling at Bemidji State University and the University of Minnesota Graduate School. Bill and Doris Mae Johnson were united in marriage on September 14, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Bill worked at Greenway Schools as a teacher, a coach, and later a principal from 1958 until his retirement in 1992. After his retirement, Bill was the MSHSL region 7A secretary. He was also the Chairman of the Itasca Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Bill enjoyed spending his winters in Arizona on the golf course.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; sisters, Rosemary, Catherine, Genevieve, Agnes, Florence, Shirley; two infant sisters; brother, Alex; and grandchildren, Chad Hachey, and Laura Nielsen.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Mary McDonnell of White Bear Lake, MN; sons, Michael (Eileen) of the Twin Cities, MN, James (Jill), of Taconite, MN, and Robert of White Bear Lake, MN; grandchildren, Joseph, Jacquie (Cia), Jason (Karley), Julie (Hector), Stefan, Scott, Chris (Desiree), Derek (Theresa), Tyler (Marina), 5 great grandchildren; son in law, Jeff McDonnell; and many nieces and nephews
A private family graveside funeral service will be held.
