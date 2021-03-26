William “Bill” Neary, age 73, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin, MN.
Bill was born on February 6, 1948 to Elmo “Bud” and Helen “Christy” Neary in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Hill City High School in 1966. He was drafted into the US Army in 1968 and spent 1 1/2 years in Mannheim, Germany. After serving in the US Army, he settled in Swatara, MN. He was a heavy equipment operator with Local 49 for several years and worked at Blandin Paper Company where he retired. He was a lifelong farmer with his son Jody.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers James “Butch” Neary and Terrance Neary, and nephews Joe Neary and Mark Holm. Bill is survived by his children Jody (Kristi) Neary of Swatara, SueAnn (Dave) Hansen of Duluth, MN and Jennifer Hron of Swatara, MN, 8 grandchildren Kassi (Dakota) Neary, Jace (Carly) Neary, Jax Neary, Kaija Neary, Emily Hron, Josh Hron, Madisyn Hansen, Sam Hansen, and 1 great grandchild Terrance “Bubba” Hansen, and many nieces and nephews.
Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.