William “Bill” Henry Jamsa 1927 - 2021

William “Bill” Henry Jamsa, 94, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, May 30, 2021 at River Grand Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN.
Bill was born in 1927 in Brocket, ND to Waino and Helmi Jamsa. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School and then served in Italy with the U.S. Army at the end of World War II. Bill was united in marriage to Doris Maki on June 24, 1949 and they were married for 68 years. He attended Dunwoody Institute and worked as a machinist for the FMC Corporation in Fridley, MN. Bill was a member of Salem Lutheran Brethren Church, Grand Rapids, MN.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris in 2018; sister, Viola Harmon; brother, Bob Jamsa; infant brother, Duane; and an infant sister, Edla Pearl.
Bill is survived by his son, Terence of Crystal, MN; daughter, Tami (Larry) Larrabee of Isanti, MN; a grandson, Chad Larrabee of Ruskin, FL; brothers, Bernie (Irene), Donald (Shirley) and Arne Jamsa all of Grand Rapids, MN; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Libbey Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 P.M. Funeral Service at the funeral home. Rev. Ty Rostvedt of Salem Lutheran Brethren Church will officiate. Burial will be at the Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are by the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.