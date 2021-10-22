William A. Gould 1935 - 2021

William A. Gould, age 85, of Jacobson, MN passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at The Emeralds at Grand Rapids.
William was born in 1935 to Stanley and Helen Gould in Jacobson, MN. He attended McGregor School after various one-room county schools. In 1960, William enlisted in the United States Army and served for two years. On October 22, 1964, William and Marcella Mevissen were united in marriage at the Grace Log Church in McGregor, MN. William and Marcella moved back to Jacobson in 1998. He was a member of Carmel Lutheran Church in Jacobson.
Preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Alma Keely, June Neuenkirk, Violet Schafer, Polly Anderson, Alice Boelter, and Adeline Fredrickson. William is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marcella; daughter, Kristi (Tim) Carlson of Cohasset, MN; son, William of Grand Rapids, MN; sister, Rosemary (Jim) Miller; brothers, Jack (Darla) Gould and James (Shirley) Gould; four grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Carmel Lutheran Church, Jacobson, MN. Rev. Mark Wagner will officiate. Burial was held at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.
