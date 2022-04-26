William A. “Cotton” Guyer, 71, Taconite, died Monday, April 25, 2022, in his home.
Born December 5, 1950, in Grand Rapids, he was the son of Elwyn A. and Betty (Boudreau) Guyer. A 1969 Graduate of Greenway High School, Cotton lived most of his life in Marble, Calumet, and Taconite. Cotton and Sally “Chick” Markovich were married on November 12, 1971, in Taconite.
Cotton was a diesel mechanic and a member of the fire brigade for Hibbing Taconite retiring with thirty years of service. He served on the Greenway Rec. Board and was commander of the Taconite Sons of the American Legion Post 301. An avid hockey fan, he was a member of the 1968 Greenway State champion hockey team, had been a hockey coach, attended the state high school hockey tournament for forty years, and became a legend at the Gopher Bar in St. Paul. He was a huge fan of all Greenway sports, even wearing his Greenway colors while attending Grand Rapids events. He was a member of the Friends of the Whitetails, the Scraggly Lake Campfire Association, had been a member of the Marble and Calumet Fire departments, retired from the Greenway Fire Department, and was a member of the Smokey Stovers, and also a member of Sault St. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
His parents; his wife Sally “Chick;” a grandson, Jayden Gangl; and sisters, Betty Lou Finke and Nanette Killham preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Tara (TJ) Saxhaug, Jennifer (Deacon) Kyllander, Joli (Mike Waskosky) Guyer, and Katie (John) Rubesh; grandchildren, Katrina (Tyler) Haigh, Reed and Luc Saxhaug, Cejay Howat, Lillie Waskosky, Andrew (Angie) Erickson, and Jarett Rubesh; siblings, Guy (Jean) Guyer and Renee (Steve) Thorson.
Cotton made friends everywhere he went. He loved to entertain and he had the hugest heart. Cotton was extremely generous, almost to a fault. Some of his greatest memories were made at Burrows Lake with Chick, family, and friends. Wherever he was, there was sure to be a full moon nearby. As only Cotton would say, “thanks for leaving.”
Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, April 29, 2022, in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine and will be followed by a celebration of Cotton’s life in the Taconite American Legion.
