Willard “Will” Backes 1933-2023

Willard (Will) Medard Backes, entered his Eternal home on March 31, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Will was born to Medardus and Bertha (Phillippi) Backes in Cold Spring, MN on September 7, 1933. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from St. Boniface Catholic High School in Cold Spring, MN. Will continued his education at St. Cloud State University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees. Following his undergraduate degrees he served two years in the US Army at Fort Rucker, Alabama. Additional education was obtained from the University of Minnesota, Stanford and Berkeley. Will enjoyed several occupations including welding/ heavy equipment repairs at Megarry Brothers in St. Cloud; Bass Tuba/ Sousaphone in polka bands of Central and Southern Minnesota for 12 years and over 50 recordings mostly with the Gil Steil Band. His coaching career began in 1959 in Fairfax, MN, where he taught business subjects and coached football and started the wrestling program. In the Fall of 1964, right after his marriage to Bernadine Moehrle, Will was hired by Greenway High School to teach high school business classes, college accounting and business classes at Itasca Junior College (which was located on the 3rd floor of the Greenway High School). There he coached all of the wrestling teams from middle school through varsity. He also coached the tennis teams.

