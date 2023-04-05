Willard “Will” Backes 1933-2023

Willard (Will) Medard Backes, entered his Eternal home on March 31, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Will was born to Medardus and Bertha (Phillippi) Backes in Cold Spring, MN on September 7, 1933. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from St. Boniface Catholic High School in Cold Spring, MN. Will continued his education at St. Cloud State University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees. Following his undergraduate degrees he served two years in the US Army at Fort Rucker, Alabama. Additional education was obtained from the University of Minnesota, Stanford and Berkeley. Will enjoyed several occupations including welding/ heavy equipment repairs at Megarry Brothers in St. Cloud; Bass Tuba/ Sousaphone in polka bands of Central and Southern Minnesota for 12 years and over 50 recordings mostly with the Gil Steil Band. His coaching career began in 1959 in Fairfax, MN, where he taught business subjects and coached football and started the wrestling program. In the Fall of 1964, right after his marriage to Bernadine Moehrle, Will was hired by Greenway High School to teach high school business classes, college accounting and business classes at Itasca Junior College (which was located on the 3rd floor of the Greenway High School). There he coached all of the wrestling teams from middle school through varsity. He also coached the tennis teams.
Will became the Dean of Students of Itasca Community College in 1966 until his retirement on October 1, 1991. During his time at Itasca Community College, he saw the college change names numerous times. Besides coaching, again starting the wrestling and tennis programs, Will was involved with the Minnesota Community College Athletic Association(1965). He started the Financial Aid Program in 1966, and he was its director until 1979. He was involved with the organization of the Minnesota Community College Financial Aid Association.
Will received his private pilot license in 1967 to reduce travel time to statewide meetings. He was involved with Minnesota Community College Student Association(1967). He founded the ICC Foundation (1972) to support academic and athletic programs. He started the Women’s Athletic Program hiring Kathy Allen to coach, and he was involved with the formation of Minnesota Women’s Community College Athletic Association in 1972. He was instrumental in the formation of College for Kids in 1976. He assisted in the start of the All Alumni College Reunion (1980) and the ICC Alumni Association in 1982. Will stated many times, “Students are always right even when they are wrong.”
Will was active in many organizations and dedicated time to many causes from education to the arts, from the Kiwanis family to the Second Wind Harmonica Band. He also made notable contributions to Boy Scouts of America, Good News Incorporated and St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. His life was based on service to others. Hunting, fishing and traveling were activities he enjoyed throughout his life. His involvement in sports(coaching) opened the door to a lifetime of opportunities that supported his family. His family is forever grateful for his commitment to them.
Will is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Vera Scherer and Mary Cotter; brothers, Dan, Allen, John and Timothy; sister-in-law, Vivian Backes; brother-in-law, Alcuin “Al” Scherer; father-in-law, Joseph Moehrle, and mother-in-law, Margaret Moehrle.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bernadine; daughter Ann (Jason) Backes Merritt and son, Charles “Chuck”( Jennifer) Backes; grandchildren; Courtney (Dylan) Barsness, Heather (Jake Johnson) Dodge, Gabriel Backes, Peyton Backes, Nathaniel Backes, and Benjamin Backes; great granddaughters, Serenity Hagberg and Michaela Johnson; brother, Walter (Mary) Backes; sister, Jean (John) Becker; brother-in-law, Ed Cotter; sister-in-law, Marcy Backes; sisters-in-law, Joanne (Mike) Lies, Mary (Denis)Flint, Eileen (Steve) Norman and LuAnn (Jerry) Hess; brothers-in law, Martin (Vicki) Moehrle and Joseph (Sandy) Moehrle along with numerous nephews, nieces and dear friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Augustine’s Church in Cohasset, MN from 5 pm to 8:00 p.m. with an evening prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at St. Augustine’s Church. The burial will follow immediately after service at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset, MN. Lunch and Fellowship will follow the burial.
Memorials are preferred to Itasca Community College Foundation and the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, where an account has been established for the family to send memorials to the many organizations Will was passionate about.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.