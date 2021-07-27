Willard Leslie Layman 1948- 2021

Willard (Bill) Leslie Layman, age 72, of Cohasset, MN, passed peacefully from this life to his Heavenly home on July 26, 2021.
Bill was born on December 11, 1948, to Leslie and Audrey Layman in Minneapolis, MN. After high school, Bill joined the U.S. Army and served in active duty in South Korea during the Vietnam era 1968-69. While on a short leave from active duty, Bill proposed and married his teenage sweetheart, Sandra Kay Bloom, on November 29, 1969, in Minneapolis. Following discharge from the Army, Bill utilized the G.I. bill to further his education at Anoka Technical College and entered the building trades as a drywall contractor. He later took business and liberal arts courses at Itasca Community College.
In their early 20’s, Bill and Sandy built their first home in Dayton, MN. And, in 1977, following the birth of son Nate, Bill and Sandy moved to Grand Rapids, MN where they rented a cabin on Pokegama Lake while looking for property. Bill started Layman Drywall and built their second home on Kings Bay on Pokegama where he and Sandy raised their two sons Nate and Nick. During the economic downturn of the 1980’s, Bill was employed with the Grand Rapids School District where he was in charge of transporting handicapped students and affectionately earned the nickname “Wild Bill”. In the 1990’s Bill built the Laymans’ final home on the west end of Pokegama in Cohasset and began working as a carpenter in the Building and Grounds Department of the school district, retiring early in 2007 due to Parkinson’s disease.
Friends and family know that Bill loved the outdoors and enjoyed working with his hands. His philosophy was “why buy when you can build” and Bill always had a “project”. Fishing was a favorite passion and pheasant hunting in southern Minnesota with friends and his English Setter, Buddy, was a close second. He was as comfortable in the kitchen as the workshop and visiting family could look forward to the nights featuring Bill’s walleye dinners. Bill also had an artistic flair and, before Parkinson’s, spent many winters learning the art of wooden duck carving. Today, family members have one or more of Bill’s ducks displayed in their homes. He also enjoyed both flower and vegetable gardening. In his later years, Bill’s pride and joy were his grandchildren, Nash, Nico, and Kaia who always brought a smile to his face. Family and friends will miss Bill’s “happy eyes and silent laugh”.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and brother Wayne Layman. Bill is survived by his wife of (almost) 52 years, Sandy; sons, Nate (Kirsty Trezise) Layman of Blaine, WA, and Nick (Erin) Layman of St. Paul, MN; sister, Joan (Paula Hennemann) Layman of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, Rob (Val) Layman of Killeen, Texas; three grandchildren, Nash Hartley Layman, Nico Trezise Layman, Kaia Jo Layman, a fourth grandbaby Layman due to be born in early August; sister-in-law, Merrie Callinan of Davis, CA; brother-in-law, Gary (Chloe Ann) Settje of Surprise, AZ; sister-in-law, Linda Layman of Baxter, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cohasset, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the church. Rev. Mark Peske will officiate.
The Laymans sincerely thank Essentia Health Hospice, the staff at Oak Hill Assisted Living and the doctors, especially Dr. Stacy Holl, and staff at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital for their professional and compassionate support of Bill. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Grand Itasca Foundation, Elder Circle or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
