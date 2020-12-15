Willard J. Ward 1922 - 2020

Willard J. Ward, age 98, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, December 11, 2020.
Willard was born in 1922 to Willard F. and Agatha Ward in Eau Claire, WI. Willard served in the United States Army in North Africa during World War II. After his discharge, Willard married Lorrayn Dickey. Willard worked as a sales manager for Groves Kelco. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and yard work. Willard was a member of the Grand Rapids VFW and American Legion and St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN.
Preceded in death by his parents and wife, Lorrayn. Willard is survived by his son, Murray (Shirley) Ward of Grand Rapids, MN; grandson, Larry (Kelly) Ward; great grandchildren, Sara (Brian) Lindgren, Jake (Laura) Ward; and great-great grandchildren, Jack Lindgren, Ainsley and Evert Ward; and two cousins, Roger Hagen and Tom Hagen.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.