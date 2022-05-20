Wilfred “Willie” V. Komula May 20, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WILFRED “WILLIE” V. KOMULA, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Grand Village, Grand Rapids, MN.Arrangements are pending with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Wilfred Komula as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wilfred V. Komula Mn Willie Condolence Arrangement Guestbook Funeral Home Cremation Services Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.