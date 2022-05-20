WILFRED “WILLIE” V. KOMULA, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Grand Village, Grand Rapids, MN.

Arrangements are pending with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. 

