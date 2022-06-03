Wilfred “Willie” V. Komula 1929-2022

WILFRED “WILLIE” V. KOMULA, age 92, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Grand Village, Grand Rapids, MN.
Willie was born in Emmons County, ND in 1929 to Levi and Saime Komula. He attended schools in Wawina, MN before serving in the United States Marine Corp until his honorable discharge in 1953. In 1959, he started working as a lineman for the Carlton County Power Company (Rural Electric Association) in Kettle River, MN and then at the outpost in Floodwood, MN until his retirement in 1991. Willie enjoyed hunting, fishing, travelling, as well as cooking, farming, and working on his tractors at his home in Wawina, MN.
Willie is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael; brother, Arnold; and sisters, Shirley and Verlene.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Brett) Schlink of Deer River, MN; son, Duane Komula of Wawina, MN; sister, Elaine (George) Ahlgren of Duluth, MN; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Willie will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at the Wawina Town Hall with a graveside service to immediately follow at the Wawina Cemetery, Wawina, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
