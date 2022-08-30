Wilbert A. Christian 1929-2022

Wilbert A. Christian, 93 of Pengilly, died on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Born on June 27, 1929, in Nashwauk, MN he was the son of Gilmore and Irene (Beliveau) Christian. He was a member of the Pengilly United Methodist Church, he grew up in the Nashwauk and Pengilly area, and attended Greenway High School where he also played football. He served his country in Guam during WWII where he was a Radio Operator. Later he came back and married Mavis Johnson on June 30, 1951, and started their family. He worked for Hanna Mining until they closed and he retired from National Steel. He was a member of the Pengilly V.F.W. He loved to golf and was a member of the Swan Lake Country Club, they loved to camp and they were campground hosts at Corps of Engineers campground at the Winnie Dam. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing time at the lake with family and grandkids, and spending time on the hunting land north of Nashwauk. He also enjoyed playing cribbage and playing cards at card night where he was accused of cheating at Norwegian Poker. He was known by all for his favorite phrase, “Wait Now”.
Survivors include his children; Gail Bakken and Jeff (Aletta) Christian, 2 Grandchildren; Craig Bakken and Nicole (Dean) Zahratka, 3 Great-grandchildren; Haley, Derek and Cory Zahratka, sister-in-law; Carol Christian and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mavis, a brother; Roger, sister and brother-in-law; Delores and Raymond Anick.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in the Pengilly United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.