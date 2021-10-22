Wesley “Whistle” Leas 1951 - 2021

Wesley “Whistle” Leas, age 70, passed away on October 17, 2021, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, Minnesota.
He was born on January 15, 1951, in Bigfork, Minnesota, and was the youngest of Walter and H. Helen (Cain) Leas’ four boys. Wesley spent his early years in in Bowstring, Minnesota, where his family owned and operated the Cannibal Junction tavern. He graduated from Deer River High School in 1969 and enlisted in the Navy in 1971, where he served for eight years.
After leaving the military, he worked in sales and was always looking for a new adventure. This led to frequent moves for his growing family. Later in life, he moved less often and took more time to enjoy and spend time with his grandchildren, who brought him much joy. Wesley was also an animal lover, and settling in one place allowed him to adopt elderly and unwanted dogs, giving them love and a place to call home.
Wesley is survived by his wife Peggy, daughters Brook (Ryan) Witt, and Brandi Young (Laura Wolnik), stepdaughter Anne (John) Greene, and stepson Brian (Diane) Wolf, grandchildren Aaron, Alissa, Tyler (Katherine), Nikole, Mason, Samantha, and Ashton; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents Walter and H. Helen, and his brothers Ralph, Milford, and Kermit.
The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider donating to the Animal Humane Society in Wesley’s name.
A memorial graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, November 30, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.