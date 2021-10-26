Wesley T. Kubat, age 40, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 25, 2021.
Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home and Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 10:00 AM also at Rowe Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment with military honors will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.