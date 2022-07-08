Weldon Grant Lewin 1928 - 2022

Weldon Grant Lewin, age 94, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Weldon was born in 1928 to Anna Margareta and Erick Lewin, in Richville, MN. He was the oldest of 7 siblings. Early in life Weldon worked on the family farm in Richville, MN. When he was 20, he moved to Walker, MN and worked farming for the Tuberculosis sanitarium. While in Walker, he also worked as a fishing guide for resorts in the area. Weldon met Geraldine Hunt at the sanitarium in Walker, and on March 16, 1952, they were married. After they were married, they moved to Brentwood, CA, where Weldon worked at Steel Mill. After a year in California, they returned to Grand Rapids, MN where Weldon became a Switchman for Minnesota Power. Weldon worked for Minnesota Power for 36 years, before retiring on May 31, 1990.
Weldon loved to travel the United States! He took his young family on many trips out West. After retirement, Weldon & Gerri continued to travel as much as they could in their beautiful big vans! Weldon and Gerri loved getting together with friends every week and playing the game of Carble (a marble & card game). He loved vegetable gardening, jigsaw puzzles, and most of all, playing the guitar and accordion for family gatherings. Weldon always had a passion for his pets. He had many dogs and cats that he loved throughout his life, and always wanted them nearby!
Weldon is preceded in death by his parents; Anna Margaretta and Erick Lewin; sisters, Joyce Weir, Ann Gosswiller, and Donna Klement; and infant brother, Raymond Lewin
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Geraldine Lewin; daughter, Linda Lewin, son, Mark (Kathy) Lewin, Greg Lewin; sisters, Janice Jannsen, Joan Orton; brother, Paul Lewin; ten grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.