Wayne O Schaar 1942-2023

Wayne O. Schaar, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away April 5, 2023, at St. Luks’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.
Wayne was born in 1942 to Robert and Bernice Schaar in Deer River, MN. He went to school in Deer River and later graduated from high school in 1960. He then went to college for over a year and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years. When he returned, he started to work at the Blandin Paper Company for 30+ years, retiring in 1997. He did return to college at Hibbing Technical College in the 1990’s earning a millwright degree. He married Gay Beckers on February 2, 1998.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bernice; brother, Larry (Sandy) Schaar; an infant sister, Barbara; and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Gay; brother, Thomas (Donna) Schaar; sister, Elaine (Bill) Grossell; four children, Renee (Rich) Kalenak, Ron (Bettina) Delich, Kenneth (Julie) Schaar, and Jerrad (Katie) Schaar; four step-children, Danielle Beckers, Joelle (Steve Allison) Holsman, Kent (Anne) Beckers, and Ross (Joyel) Beckers; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
