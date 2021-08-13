Wayne Emanuel Brown & Sandra Lee Erickson Brown

Wayne Emanuel Brown (10/10/36) and Sandra Lee Erickson Brown (5/6/46) passed away on August 4, 2021, as a result of a tragic automobile accident on Hwy 65 south of McGregor, MN.
Wayne is survived by his sister, Pat Hill, sons Wayne F. (Jan), Gregory (Belle), Keith (Sabrina), Jeffrey (Carrie), gradchildren Kennedy and Logan.
Sandra is survived by daughter Cara Nygaard and mother Audrey Meints, brothers Keith (Barb), Paul, Gary (Deanna) and two grandchildren.
An informal celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Carmel Lutheran Church, MN Hwy 65, Jacobson, MN. The funeral will be held at St. Michael’s Chruch, 12026 Lake Street, Northome, MN at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Burial to follow Mass at Kinghurst Cemetery.