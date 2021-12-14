Warren D. Malcolm, age 77, of Bovey, MN passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. 

