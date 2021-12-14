Warren D. Malcolm Dec 14, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Warren D. Malcolm, age 77, of Bovey, MN passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Warren Malcolm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warren Malcolm Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.