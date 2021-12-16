Warren D. Malcolm 1944-2021

Warren D. Malcolm, age 77, of Bovey, MN passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Warren was born in 1944 to Donald and Lola Malcolm in Grand Rapids, MN where he grew up and graduated high school. He enlisted in the United States Army and served during Vietnam. Warren and Patricia McDougall were united in marriage on May 20, 1967, in Bagley, MN until her death in 2007. He was employed at the Itasca Memorial Hospital for 17 years. They moved to Colorado and returned to Grand Rapids after 7 years where he worked for MDI until his retirement in 2006. Warren and Rita Finckbone met through mutual friends and were married on June 6, 2010, in Grand Rapids.
Warren loved to build things, including woodworking and making tin men. He was a member of the Camping with Friends Camping Club. His most important thing was spending time with his family and friends.
Warren is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Lola; first wife, Pat; daughter, Jen Hendershott; brothers, Doug and Curt Malcolm; sister, Marlene Berry; and brothers-in-law, Ken Berry, Dale Berry, and Bill Yunk.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; daughters, Wendy (Andy) Tracy of Marble, MN, Holly Malcolm of Bovey, Amy (Bob) Griffith of Grand Rapids; sons, Scott Malcolm of Bovey, Chad (Kara Lokken) Finckbone of Grand Rapids; sisters, Nettie Yunk of Grand Rapids, Kathy Berry of Wadena; grandchildren, Michael (Christina), Kayla (Jordan), Laura (Michael), Hanna, Tia, Joey, Emily, Ethan, Gracelyn, Aidan, Scott, Lakoda, Monte, Cole, Haylee, and Chaston; great grandchildren, Kyleigh, Jamisyn, Elissia, Timathy, and Julian on the way; many nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM at First Church of God followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service and military honors. Pastor Dale Steele will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, in the spring.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.