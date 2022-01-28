Wanda Theresa Patzoldt 1935-2022

Wanda Patzoldt (86) of Stillwater, MN formerly of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully of heart failure on January 25, 2022. She was born in Long Prairie, MN to Harold and Verna Clementson on June 22, 1935. She graduated from Long Prairie High School, where she excelled in choral music performance. She sang her entire life, in the choir at her beloved church, Zion Lutheran in Grand Rapids, and at many performances in the community. Her favorite role was that of Mother Superior in the Itasca Community Theatre’s “Sound of Music”. She sang at many funerals and weddings as a soloist. She especially remembered fondly her trips to Germany and Scotland with her church choir. She married her high school sweetheart, Arnold Patzoldt, and settled in Grand Rapids where they built their home in the forest near Pokegama Lake. She was an avid gardener and cook, and founded the “Patzoldt’s Lost Frontier” selling her breads, cookies, maple syrup, and hand-harvested wild rice around the country. Wanda was a founding member of the Grand Rapids Farmers Market where she spent many years selling her goods. She was also president of the Maple Syrup Producers Association. Wanda was always happy to talk healthy eating habits and the best way to prepare a fresh, homegrown vegetable. She loved to share her recipes that used the “gifts of the forest” and will be remembered as being able to expertly sear a venison steak and put the perfect seasoning on a walleye fillet. In her later years, she spent her time appreciating her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching the birds and forest animals at her bird feeder, and enjoying her beloved pets, especially her dear Cavalier King Charles, Sophie Joy. Wanda will be remembered as an environmentalist, activist, and beautiful singer. She would like you all to “keep singing” and embrace the gifts that God has given you.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Patzoldt and son-in-law, Richard Slivik, Jr. She will be missed by her son, Kenneth Patzoldt (Jo Manbeck) of Grand Rapids, their children Kevin Patzoldt (Kelly Chaudoin-Patzoldt) of Duluth & Brynden Lenius (Wil) of Grand Rapids; her daughter, Andra Patzoldt (Kevin Pamperin) of Stillwater, her children Dylan Slivik (Breena) of Stillwater, Teal Bassett (Eric) of Stillwater, & Karly Orfield (Will) of St. Louis Park; her son, Lynn Patzoldt of St. Paul and his son Evan Patzoldt of Aspen, CO. Wanda had nine great-grandchildren. Wanda’s family would like to thank Boutwells Landing staff for their wonderful care.
Arrangements are with Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater, MN. A memorial service is being planned for the spring. To plant a tree in Wanda’s memory please visit www.bradshawfuneral.com