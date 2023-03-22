Wanda Marie Hahn, age 63 of Warba, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Wanda was born in 1960 to George Sr. and Anna Mae Fox, in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up in the Grand Rapids area and graduated from Grand Rapids high school. Wanda met the love of her life, Daniel Hahn, while with friends at the VFW. Upon meeting Daniel, it was love at first site. She was determined to make him her husband, and on July 20, 1985, they were united in marriage. Together they lived in Warba, and raised their two children, Daniel, and Lisa. Wanda worked at Arrowhead Promotions, and was looking forward to retirement later this year.
She was everyone’s support system and best friend to all. Wanda loved Tigger and would always tell people “Tigger’s always bounce” when times were tough. Wanda was the biggest kid at Christmas, making sure she was up first and waking everyone else up. She could always been found around the campfire, enjoying bird watching, nurturing her flowers; especially petunias and peonies, and her four-wheeler. Wanda loved her family and made sure when saying goodbye, she told them so.
Wanda is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Valerie, and Kathleen; brothers, Dennis, Lyle, and George Jr. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Daniel; children, Lisa Marie Hahn (Baron), and Daniel Jessie Hahn (Chauntel); sisters, Rhonda, and Penny; brother, Darrell; 8 grandchildren; friends, and extended family. Wanda will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
