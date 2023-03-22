Wanda Marie Hahn

Wanda Marie Hahn

Wanda Marie Hahn, age 63 of Warba, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.

Wanda was born in 1960 to George Sr. and Anna Mae Fox, in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up in the Grand Rapids area and graduated from Grand Rapids high school. Wanda met the love of her life, Daniel Hahn, while with friends at the VFW. Upon meeting Daniel, it was love at first site. She was determined to make him her husband, and on July 20, 1985, they were united in marriage. Together they lived in Warba, and raised their two children, Daniel, and Lisa. Wanda worked at Arrowhead Promotions, and was looking forward to retirement later this year.

