Walter Ruff, age 93, of Deer River, MN passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 surrounded by family.
Walter was born in 1927 to Fredrick and Margaret (Enzminger) Ruff in Stutsman County, ND. Growing up, Walter worked on his family farm. Walter and Lorine Mayer were united in marriage on December 5, 1946. They moved to Grand Rapids in 1953 and in 1985 moved to Colorado Springs, CO. In 2010, they returned to Minnesota and made their home in Deer River, MN. Walter worked at Itasca Hospital and Clinic and was self-employed in maintenance. Following retirement, Walter volunteered at the Deer River Hospital. Walter enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids, mowing lawns, and going to the Sportsman Café in Deer River.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorine; sons, Anthony and Gideon; and nine siblings.
Walter is survived by his daughters, Shirley (Charlie) Bundy, Linda (John) Reed; sons, Duane (Jeen) Ruff, Fred Ruff; daughter-in-law, Jan Ruff; brother, Harry Ruff; 17 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Deer River Bible Church, Deer River, MN followed by the 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Rev. Steve Berg will officiate. Burial will be at Medina Cemetery, Medina, ND at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.