Walter Henry Sinkola died on Feb. 19, 2021 in Ocala, Florida after a brief illness. He was 88 years young.
Wally (as he was known) grew up in Deer River, Minn., the son of Henry and Hilma Sinkola and the brother of Sadie Schumacher Sinkola, of Deer River, who passed away in 2019.
Wally is survived by his wife, Beverly, of 60 years, and his children, David, Daniel and Dawn, and one grandchild, Andrew. They also had a daughter, Rosemary, who died shortly after birth.
Wally spoke often of his growing-up years in Deer River and how much he loved that small town.
He was the drummer in the High Hat Dance Club on Friday nights during his high school years and always had a love for drumming.
After graduating from Deer River High School, he attended Bemidji State Teachers College and then the Minnesota School of Business and later moved to Chicago where he worked for Sunbeam Corp. Hhe met Beverly on one of his trips through Wisconsin when driving to Chicago and they were married in 1961.
Wally was a deacon and choir director in his church. He eventually moved his family Rochester, N.Y., where they lived for 33 years and he worked for General Motors there.
Every summer on his vacation he drove his family around the country and we pitched tents in State and National parks and, in all, visited 48 states.
Then it was finally time to retire and since he had lived in the north all of his life he wanted to relocated to somewhere warm, and he chose central Florida where he and his wife lived until his recent death.
He will be so missed by all who knew and loved him.