Walter Earl Cooper III 1937 - 2021

Walter Earl Cooper III of Grand Rapids passed away on Saturday February 13, 2021 at the Big Fork Valley Long Term Care.
Walter was born in 1937 to Walter and Helen (Bender) Cooper in Pewaukee, WI, and attended school in Whitewater, WI. On May 25, 1973, he married the love of his life, Carol Edwards. He worked for the DNR for 25 years before retiring in 2002. Walter was an avid outdoorsman, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and gardening. Like all of the best grandpas, he also enjoyed teasing his grandchildren. He was a friendly guy who could carry on a conversation with just about anyone for hours, and he enjoyed going to the casino. In his later years, when he couldn’t get out as much, he played casino games on his iPad, which was okay with him, as he was known to be a homebody. Walter will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Sylvia and Janet.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; 5 daughters, Cindy (Brian) Dempsey of Jefferson, WI, Carol Cooper of Jefferson, WI, Diane (Bill) Higgins of Watertown, WI, JoAnn (Jason) Skyberg of Ramsey, MN, Rhonda (Andy Sutherland) Zimmer of Grand Rapids, MN; 2 Sons, Russ (Tammy) Cooper of Jefferson, WI, and Randy (Audra) Bueschel of Whitewater, WI; Brother John Cooper of Janesville, WI; 15 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and Numerus nieces and nephews.
Per Walter’s request, there will be no service.
