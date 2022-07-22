Walter “Carl” Lundin 1944 - 2022

Walter “Carl” Lundin, age 77, of Deer River, MN passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.

Carl was born in 1944 to Robert and Nora “Evelyn” Lundin in Grand Rapids, MN. He grew up in the Jacobson area, graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1962. After high school Walter enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War. He returned to Minnesota after his discharge. Carl and Ruth Hamilton were united in marriage on August 24, 1968, in Orr, MN and moved to Grand Rapids in 1969 where they made their home and raised their children. Carl worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, retiring after 25 years. After retirement, he delivered motorhomes across the USA.

