Walter “Carl” Lundin 1944 - 2022

Walter “Carl” Lundin, age 77, of Deer River, MN passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Carl was born in 1944 to Robert and Nora “Evelyn” Lundin in Grand Rapids, MN. He grew up in the Jacobson area, graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1962. After high school Walter enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War. He returned to Minnesota after his discharge. Carl and Ruth Hamilton were united in marriage on August 24, 1968, in Orr, MN and moved to Grand Rapids in 1969 where they made their home and raised their children. Carl worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, retiring after 25 years. After retirement, he delivered motorhomes across the USA.
Carl enjoyed reading and occasionally hunting. He had a kind and generous heart and loved to help others by donating his time and money and supporting those in need.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; and brothers, Larry and Leroy. He is survived by two daughters, Tracy Lammi of Grand Rapids, MN and Sherry Lundin of Chisholm, MN; son, Jason Lundin of Grand Rapids, MN; five sisters, Jeanne Barrett, Marion Israelson, Deanne Saarikoski, Maria Scher, Tammy Moore; three brothers, Fritz, Keith, Joe Lundin; four grandchildren, Jesse Thomas, Malori Lammi, Kyle Mason, and Ryan Lammi; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM funeral service. Burial with full military honors will be held at Ball Bluff Cemetery, Jacobson, MN. Rev. Marva Jean Hutchens
