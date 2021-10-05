Wallace R. Bellefy 1929 - 2021

Wallace R. Bellefy, 92 of Taconite, died on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in his home.
Born on January 6, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI, he was the son of Arthur and Mabel (Pelletier) Bellefy. He was a Greenway High School graduate. He married Nora E. Kaisto on April 7, 1956 in Coleraine. Wally was a maintenance mechanic for Hibbing Taconite for 42 years, where he belonged to the local #2705 union. He managed the Local 301 Taconite Legion for over 20 years and was a 68 year member there. He was a member of the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine, and was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, pool, cards and gambling. He also enjoyed his cabin on the river and rummage sales with his granddaughters. Wally was very active and never sat still. His favorite comment was, “If he wasn’t gambling he was losing money”.
Survivors include his wife Nora Bellefy, his sons; Richard (Jill) Bellefy and Michael Bellefy all of Taconite, Scott Bellefy of Coleraine and Chris (Erin) Bellefy of Hermantown, a daughter-in-law Linda Bellefy of Taconite, sisters; Barbara (Blaine) Hanson of Grand Rapids and Cathy (Ron) Bostock of Bend, OR. Grandchildren; Faith, Paige, Morgan, Katy, Alex, Grace, Tom and Dan. Great-grandchildren; Chloe, Jayden, Millie, Maverick and Greta and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son; Ronald Bellefy and brothers; Robert “Bob”, Tom and Art Bellefy.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 8, 2021 in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.
