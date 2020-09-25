Wallace Franklin Kent

Wallace (Wally) Franklin Kent died September 11, 2020 at the age of 94 and a half due to injuries sustained in a fall at his home in Ontario, Oregon.
Wally was born February 19, 1926 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Andrew Collins Kent (1868-1952) and Grace Elnora neé Mundy (1886-1945). He was the last living child of eleven. The siblings include two brothers, Andrew Courtland and Jack Collins, eight sisters Hazel Bella, Ruth Adelia, Ida Mae, Elnora Isabelle, Daisy Lucille, Beulah Harriet, Eunice Janet, and Verna Jean. Wally attended schools in Grand Rapids. His grandfather Elijah Collins Kent served in the Indiana Volunteers from 1861 to 1865 in the Civil War.
Wally married Evelyn (Ev) Mae neé Steinhart (1928-2014) on April 17, 1946, They had three children that survive him, Carol Ann (late John Pazanin) of Bozeman, Montana; Patricia Kaye (late Alan Haas) of Nokomis, Florida and Chris Wallace (Sue Shockley) also of Bozeman. After that marriage ended in 1984, Wally married Mickey (Wininger) in Vale, Oregon who survives him. Wallace is also survived by two step sons Kevin (Tennie) and JD Wininger, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Wally learned a lot about ranching when he and Ev stayed with his sister Hazel and her husband Art Sweo on their Opheim, Montana homestead ranch for two years in the 1940’s. Wally loved the outdoors and ranching, taking care of animals and successfully finishing ranch chores. Wally learned truck driving in a Diamond T with a vacuum-operated two-speed rear. He drove with his sister Ruth from Mankato, Minnesota hauling corn from Iowa to the Grand Rapids region and on the return brought cedar posts to Iowa. Wally was able to substitute for Ruth’s husband Lee who went to work on the Alaska highway. Wally also drove fuel tankers for Indianhead to bulk distributors throughout northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Dakotas after filling up in Minneapolis in the 1940’s-1950’s. Wally and Ev lived on the family farm for several years before moving with their young children to work on construction jobs all over the US.
Wally received recognition by the Sheriff for his duties as Special Deputy of Gallatin County, Montana. Wally was often described as the funniest guy in the room. He described the winds of northern Montana so strong that a logger’s chain stood straight out most of the time. Wally could remember minute details of his life and humorously talk about them with anyone who would listen. Even after having a stroke, he would not let his resulting physical limitations slow him down. It was difficult when Wally gave up his over-the-road CDL truck driving privileges.
Wally had a deep passion and skill for bowling. Later in life he had more time to bowl. Wally’s father Andrew celebrated his 80th birthday in 1948 by bowling his 2-finger holed Schaaf ball, an event which became memorialized via a photo in the Grand Rapids Herald Review newspaper. In 1956 Wally’s brother Andrew Jr. was on Bowlerama TV in Minneapolis. Not to be outdone, Wally celebrated his 88th birthday by opening the bowling tournament at the Ontario (Oregon) Sunset Lanes with his bright red ball and getting a strike - now shown as a home video to many family and friends. He was proud of his membership in the United States Bowling Congress where his Team had won a championship. Only COVID slowed his bowling activity when the Ontario, Oregon bowling alley had to close (temporarily).
Submitted by nephew Richard Kent, Battle Ground, WA.
Cremated ashes will be scattered in Montana. A memorial is planned to be held at the Ontario Bowling Sunset Lanes in the future.