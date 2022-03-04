Vivian Mallatt 1928-2022

Vivian Mallatt, 93, passed away peacefully in Alvin, Texas on Friday, January 28th, 2022. She was born in 1928 to Lewis Petersen and Hazel (Miller) Petersen of Splithand, Minnesota. Vivian’s family moved to Grand Rapids, Minnesota in 1937 where her father, Lewis worked at the Blandin Paper Mill. Lewis and Hazel had a family farm on Airport Road just south of town that Vivian and her siblings helped tend.
Vivian graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1946. She married Harold Richard Mallatt in August of that year and they had a home located on Golf Course Road. In December of 1956, they moved to Baytown, Texas, with their three sons, Keith, Mike, and Paul. After moving to Sinton then Clute, they settled in Alvin in 1959.
Vivian was employed in the school cafeteria with the Alvin Independent School District. After leaving the school, she worked at Stanton’s Grocery as a cashier, and at Lewis & Coker as a cake decorator in the store’s bakery department. Vivian’s final employment was in the Alvin Memorial Hospital cafeteria where she retired in 1990.
After her retirement, Vivian went to visit her brothers and sisters in Minnesota almost every year until her last trip in 2013. She enjoyed working word search puzzles, watching television (always the Astros), and reading. Some of her favorites were the Houston Chronicle, Reader’s Digest, Prevention, and especially her Guideposts. Vivian loved socializing with her friends in the “Whataburger Coffee Club,” as she called it, making sure they got to visit together as often as they could.
Over 60 years, Vivian called severeal places in Alvin home. Her last residence was at Laurel Court in Alvin. As her age caught up with her and it became harder to get around, Vivian would use her wheelchair to “foot peddle” all around Laurel Court. She would visit other residents, rolling down to the dining room for meals, to play bingo, or enjoy other events hosted there. Vivian was very proud of her boys, if one of her sons was there visiting her, she would proudly say “This is my son” to all that were in hearing distance and beyond.
Vivian was a believer in Christ and although she was not able to attend church as much as she thought she should, she had her Guideposts, and her bible next to her chair. Last June, while in the hospital, Vivian had a visit from one of her many grandchildren, where she professed that she was a peace with the Lord because she knew that she was saved.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Hazel, brothers Raymond (1990) and Harold (Pete) Petersen (2013), sister Arlene (Petersen) Hegmen (2019), and former husband, Harold Mallatt.
She is survived by her sons Keith (Helen) Mallatt of Channelview, Texas, and Mike and Paul Mallatt both of Alvin, brother Sidney (Carolyn) Petersen of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and sister-in-law- Margaret (Raymond) Petersen of Tucson, Arizona, five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, nineteen great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.