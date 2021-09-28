Virginia West Saxhaug 1925 - 2021

Virginia West Saxhaug, age 95, passed away peacefully September 24, 2021 at Grand Village Nursing Home in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She was born November 3, 1925 in Mora, Minnesota to Dr. Earl and Florence West.
Ginny graduated from Mora High School and Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota. It was at the latter where she met John L. Saxhaug. They were married 55 years, until John’s death in 2001.
Volunteerism is a word that defines much of Ginny’s life, starting with Cub Scouts and Campfire Girls with her children, as well as serving as a Gray Lady for the Red Cross and taking a leadership role in United Way campaigns. She was an Elder and a Trustee of Community Presbyterian Church; Ginny was an AAUW Branch charter member, Branch president and MN Division Education Foundation Chairman. She was also a Charter Board member of the Itasca County YMCA, where she served on the Financial Development Committee that began a successful endowment fund.
Perhaps Ginny was most proud of her 28 years on the Grand Rapids Housing & Redevelopment Authority, where she served on and off as its chairman. During her time on the Authority, about 100 units of HUD subsidized senior housing were built.
In the 1970s, Ginny opened The Ski Den in a cute little A-frame on Pokegama Avenue. There she sold ski clothing and equipment. She enjoyed retail, but also spent 7 years as a realtor. She found that career to be very gratifying and enjoyed the many associations she made. After she retired, she went back to volunteering as a board member of the newly formed Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation.
Ginny was preceded in death by her mother, father, husband and by her brother, James West. She is survived by her 3 children: Tom (Nancy), John (Lyn) and Ann (Dave). She leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Susie Loeffler, Tim Saxhaug, Chloe Helland, Jan Saxhaug, Matt Rabinovitch, Leah Pires, Anitra Payne, Justin Beghly and 12 greats.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday morning October 2, 2021, with visitation at 10 AM followed by an 11 AM service at Community Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, the Itasca County YMCA Endowment Fund, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.