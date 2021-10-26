Virginia M. Sutherland, age 86, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, October 25, 2021.
Virginia “Gin” was born in 1935 in International Falls, MN where she grew up and graduated high school. She worked as a cook for over 40 years at Soder’s Diner and Mickey’s Café. Gin loved to go to the casino, play Bingo, and dog-sit for friends and family.
Gin is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Norman Sutherland. She is survived by her daughter, Darla Huff; son, Noel (Jackie) Olander; sister, Eleanor; brothers, Keith and Dennis; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Per Gin’s wishes, no services will be held.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.