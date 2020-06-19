Virginia Louise Black, age 85, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Brookstone Manor Specialty Care.
Virginia was born in 1934 to Clarence and Esther Gielen in Grand Rapids, MN. Virginia attended nurse’s training at St. Gabriel’s in Little Falls, MN. Virginia was strong woman of faith and served as a nun for four years in Duluth before marrying Adolph Haverland. Virginia worked at Itasca Memorial Hospital and then Grand Rapids Nursing Home (now Grand Village) for many years. Virginia was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Carmelites. She enjoyed fishing, berry picking, and being outdoors.
Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Adolph (Bud) Haverland, Willis Black; daughter, Amy Haverland; brothers, LeRoy, Keith, and Vernon Gielen.
Virginia is survived by her children, Joseph Haverland, Mary Ann Haverland, Jeannie Linville; grandchildren, Duane and Ginny Barsness, Alisha and Tierra Linville, Juan Carlos DeHerrera, and Tyler, Brandon, and Jacob Stolley; great grand daughter Anastasia May Resendez.
A private burial will be held at Wildwood Cemetery. Fr. Jerry Wiess will officiate.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.