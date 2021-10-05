Virgil Louis Snipstad Sr.

Virgil Louis Snipstad Sr., passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on October 2, 2021 at the age of 87.

Preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, first wife Martha “Connie” (nee Peterson), 2nd wife Barb (nee Lasher).

Survived by loving partner Marleen Anderson; children: Rita (David) Rollins, Barbara (Rick) Leach, Judy Snipstad, Patricia (Mark) Kouba, Robin (Rory) Gallagher, Virgil Jr. (Gail) Snipstad, Gail (Evan) Varns; 20 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Heaven’s newest angel will be missed by his earthly loved ones.

Arrangements under the direction of Sunset Kapala Glodek Funeral Home, Minneapolis.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 7 from 4-8pm at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Friday, October 8 at 2pm, visitation 1-2pm at Community United Methodist Church 950 Gould St. Columbia Heights, MN 55421, a light meal to follow. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

