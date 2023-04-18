Violet Marie Burt 1934-2023

Violet Marie Burt, age 88, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Karlstad Healthcare Center, Karlstad, Mn.
Violet “Vi” Burt was born, at home, to George and Dorothy (Stitt) Brown on September 26, 1934. She grew up on a farm south of Warba, an unorganized township which later became Splithand Township, in Itasca County. She was the 7th of ten children.
Vi attended the Warba School through 9th grade and graduated from Grand Rapids Senior High School in May 1952. The summer before her senior year, she moved to Grand Rapids and worked at Mickey’s Café. While working at Mickey’s, she met John Burt, who also grew up in Splithand Township. They were married on April 17, 1952. They were blessed with two children, Marian and John. They had several homes in the Grand Rapids area but ultimately moved back to Splithand Township in 1972.
Violet worked at several businesses in Grand Rapids including Mickey’s Café, Glen’s Super Value, Sears and Roebuck, and Goldfines, and was bookkeeper to her husband John’s trucking business from 1952 to 1991. She was the Splithand Township Treasurer for several years. She also babysat for Scott and Jean Lane. Ashley and Tyler became like grandkids to Vi and John.
Vi and John were members of the Jacobson Community Church in Jacobson, MN. John passed away in 2007. Vi continued to live in their house on the River Road in Splithand Township until September 2019. She moved to rural Strandquist, in northwestern MN, to be closer to her daughter, two grandsons, and three great-grandchildren. Many special memories were made after her move. She enjoyed her flower gardens, watching wildlife in the yard (especially the deer), working jigsaw puzzles, playing rummy 500 and solitaire, sewing lap quilts, watching a variety of sports on tv, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children Marian Berggren (Floyd Blazejewski) and John Burt, grandchildren Anders Berggren and Daniel (Jennifer) Berggren and great-grandchildren Alison, Haddie and Luke Berggren, sisters-in-law Margaret Glorvigen, Pearl Brown and Carrie Brown, many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings George Glorvigen, Ethel (Roman) Gierok, Edwin “Bud” (Lucille) Kruger, Betty Hahn, Robert “Bob” (Bonnie) Brown, James “Jim” Brown, Marian (John “Jack”) Mutchler, Mary Nelson, John Brown, in-laws George (Nora) Burt, Roy (Florence) Burt, Don (Lillian) Burt, Alice (Raymond “Smitty”) Smith, George Jr (Margaret) Burt, and Ethel “Deed (Lee) Skau.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10:30 am, at the Jacobson Community Church in Jacobson, MN. A fellowship time will follow the service. Burial will be at the Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Memorials may be sent to:
Jacobson Community Church, c/o Natasha Burt, 13472 Community Center Road, Goodland, MN 55742
Jacobson Food Shelf, c/o Marcella Gould, 2300 McKinney Lake Road, Apt. 116, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
